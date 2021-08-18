SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of SITE Centers worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $23,956,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITC stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

