Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIX. Truist upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $83,024,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,621 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,991 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $61,847,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 968,644 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

