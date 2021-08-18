Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Sixt in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €116.33 ($136.86).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €112.00 ($131.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €116.22. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

