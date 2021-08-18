Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Sixt in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €116.33 ($136.86).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €112.00 ($131.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €116.22. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

