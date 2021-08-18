Sixt (SIX2) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sixt (ETR: SIX2):

8/18/2021 – Sixt was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/13/2021 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/13/2021 – Sixt was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/12/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/12/2021 – Sixt was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/11/2021 – Sixt was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

7/21/2021 – Sixt was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

7/21/2021 – Sixt was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/20/2021 – Sixt was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/20/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/8/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/8/2021 – Sixt was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/30/2021 – Sixt was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SIX2 stock traded down €1.40 ($1.65) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €112.00 ($131.76). 42,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sixt SE has a 12-month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12-month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.19.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

