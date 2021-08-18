Sjoerd Sjouwerman Sells 1,976,398 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $39,369,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KnowBe4 stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. 478,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,412. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNBE. UBS Group began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

