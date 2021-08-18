SkinCoin Hits One Day Volume of $35,529.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $196,620.66 and approximately $35,529.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

