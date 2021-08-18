Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $1.43

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $29.96 million and approximately $613,375.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00053585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00139255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00151263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,858.26 or 0.99882765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.22 or 0.00893379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.29 or 0.06767384 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

