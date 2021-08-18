Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

SLHG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network that comprises of physical practices, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

