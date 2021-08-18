SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,169. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

