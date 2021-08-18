SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE: SRU.UN) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$31.00.

8/13/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst was given a new C$30.19 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

7/19/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

7/7/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst was given a new C$30.50 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.21. The company had a trading volume of 173,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$19.49 and a 52 week high of C$30.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

