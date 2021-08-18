SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWYUF. TD Securities increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. 396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,381. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.14. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 39.40%. The business had revenue of $157.88 million during the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

