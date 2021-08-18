smARTOFGIVING Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,154.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 294% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $16,154.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00053180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00131946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00150862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,790.76 or 1.00068587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.00885790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

