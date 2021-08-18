Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 37,065 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $2,620,124.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $939,078.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26.

On Friday, July 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,183 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $2,123,942.10.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $2,185,784.64.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $71.96. 7,974,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,144,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

