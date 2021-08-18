Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,737 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Snap were worth $21,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,621,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.23. The firm has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,196,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,237,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,225,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,246,971 shares of company stock valued at $439,212,097.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

