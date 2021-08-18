Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 32,309 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 32,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $2,309,447.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84.

On Monday, July 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $585,000.64.

On Friday, July 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.96. 7,974,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,144,471. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of -141.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Snap by 48,307.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

