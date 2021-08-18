Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 50,163 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,545,520.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 32,309 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $2,309,447.32.

On Monday, July 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $585,000.64.

On Friday, July 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,974,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,144,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of -141.18 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

