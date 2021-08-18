Snetwork (SNET) Price Up 9.7% This Week

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Snetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Snetwork has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $77,506.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Snetwork has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00843491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00047758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00104213 BTC.

Snetwork Coin Profile

Snetwork is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 233,818,885 coins. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io . Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

