Snowflake (SNOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Snowflake stock opened at $278.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.50. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total transaction of $24,748,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $10,181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 910,461 shares of company stock worth $231,888,839. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

