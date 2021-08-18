SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 42,792 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 6.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $47,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,322. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.