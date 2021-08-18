SNS Financial Group LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.62. 227,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,771,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

