SNS Financial Group LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.12. 43,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,187. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06.

