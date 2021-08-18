SNS Financial Group LLC Has $65.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,359 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 8.3% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $65,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,002,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,552,287 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.75. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

