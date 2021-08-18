SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 68.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $24.71 on Wednesday, hitting $690.42. 839,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,705,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $663.41. The company has a market capitalization of $683.53 billion, a PE ratio of 359.43, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

