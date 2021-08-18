Sologenic (SOLO) Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $203.22 million and $1.24 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00134515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00151483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,815.87 or 0.99728994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00886561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.09 or 0.06771809 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,995,248 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

