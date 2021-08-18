SONM (SNM) Price Down 14.7% This Week

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One SONM coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SONM has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. SONM has a market capitalization of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00056446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.20 or 0.00842325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00047749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00102758 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM (SNM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The official website for SONM is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

