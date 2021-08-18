Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Trading Down 2.8%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $6.25. 691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Sow Good Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Sow Good Inc engages in the production of the nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry in the United States. It also sells freeze dried snacks and smoothies online. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Sow Good Inc in January 2021. Sow Good Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

