SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.68.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 30.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,680,000 after purchasing an additional 289,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 2,232.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 21.3% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.