SparkPoint Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $9,440.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0973 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00138163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00151700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,732.74 or 1.00237548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.24 or 0.00896856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.