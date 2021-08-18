SparksPay Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $22,849.79 and approximately $11.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000050 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000151 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000673 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,418,703 coins and its circulating supply is 10,304,937 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

