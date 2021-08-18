SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Position Raised by Bell Bank

Bell Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bell Bank owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,853,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 361,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $123.60. 95,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,095. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.35.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

