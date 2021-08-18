SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.99% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GII opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $55.02.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

