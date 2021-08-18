SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $17,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

MDY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.31. 40,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,507. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

