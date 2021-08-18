Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Shares Down 5.5%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 38,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 27,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 5,521.76% and a negative net margin of 349.52%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

