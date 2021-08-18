SPINDLE Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $376,645.26 and approximately $830.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,304.47 or 0.99987821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00034043 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.34 or 0.00980662 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.00355760 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.94 or 0.00434646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00074204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004529 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

