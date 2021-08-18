Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Raised to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $143.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

