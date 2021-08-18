Splunk (SPLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Splunk to post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $143.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.66. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

