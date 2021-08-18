Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Square by 584.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Square by 66.4% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 11,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 16.3% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $760,050.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,044,494.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,818 shares of company stock worth $116,098,339. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ stock opened at $260.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.84, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.24.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

