Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,304.00

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $1.95 million and $50,304.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00003242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00056411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.73 or 0.00846137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00047247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00104077 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,344,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,591 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

