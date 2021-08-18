SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.67

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 34598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0679 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.06%.

SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

