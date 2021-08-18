S&T (ETR:SANT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

S&T AG (ETR:SANT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €19.99 ($23.52). S&T shares last traded at €19.22 ($22.61), with a volume of 199,455 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SANT shares. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on S&T in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on S&T in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on S&T in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

