Stacks (STX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $36.57 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003010 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $36.57 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054219 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00070063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00133543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00151390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00066665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,982.80 or 0.99924991 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,440,605 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

