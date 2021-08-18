Standex International Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Standex International in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.05.

SXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. Standex International has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.12.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

