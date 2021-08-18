Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 1.7% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $75,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,088,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,580,000 after buying an additional 177,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,263,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,322,000 after purchasing an additional 108,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

