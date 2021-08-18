Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,221 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $116.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.52. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

