Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $5,126,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 90.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 148,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,587. The stock has a market cap of $136.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.