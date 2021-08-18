STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002608 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $104.73 million and $2.11 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.00856760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00048029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00105188 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

