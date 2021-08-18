State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. State Street has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,083,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 9.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in State Street by 65.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 27,984 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in State Street by 2.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

