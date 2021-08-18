Stealth (XST) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,829.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. Stealth has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $2,829.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stealth has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001115 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00034503 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,624,710 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

