Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.83.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of Stelco stock traded up C$0.78 on Wednesday, reaching C$46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 295,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$8.95 and a 1 year high of C$50.49. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -259.44.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.