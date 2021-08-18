Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$54.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stelco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.83.

Get Stelco alerts:

STLC stock traded up C$0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$46.71. 295,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,451. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.99. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$8.95 and a 1-year high of C$50.49. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -259.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.